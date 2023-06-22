New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Union Home Minister not to do politics of hate or any other politics regarding the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which provides additional 5 kg of rice for each member of BPL families in the State.

Siddaramaiah who met with Shah late on Wednesday in New Delhi and discussed the issue of rice supply to the State told him that the Centre's policy was causing obstacles in supply of food for the poor, according to the Chief Minister's office.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast and Update: Overnight Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat Across State; Heavy Showers and Lightning in Several Areas, Predicts IMD.

Shah said he will discuss the issue with Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal.

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday morning before leaving for Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said during his meeting with Shah, it was brought to the attention of the Home Minister that the rice distribution to the State has been suspended by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) a day after giving a letter of consent.

Also Read | MP Horror: 5 Men Force Woman to Remove Clothes, Click Her Semi-Nude Photos, Videos and Push Her Out of Moving Train for Resisting Rape Attempt.

Amit Shah has promised to speak to the concerned ministers, Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also informed that two Indian Reserve Police (IRP) battalions have been provided to the State and a request has been made to provide two more battalions.

Karnataka Chief Minister had earlier alleged that the Union Government was not allowing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to sell rice to the State to roll out its "Anna Bhagya" scheme. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday rejected the allegations.

Underlining that food security should be of "paramount concern" at all times, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also alleged on Wednesday that the Union Government's June 13 circular banning the sale of rice to states from the Food Corporation of India under the Open Market Sale Scheme was an "attempt" to scuttle the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, one among five poll promises made by the grand old party in the Karnataka.

BJP and Congress leaders are engaged in a war of words over the ban on the sale of rice to states after the Siddaramiah-led Congress government returned to power in the state by securing an emphatic victory in the May 13 poll results. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)