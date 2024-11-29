Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) A group of former BJP legislators in Karnataka led by M P Renukacharya on Friday urged the high command to expel senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his open criticism of the leadership, especially the state President B Y Vijayendra.

Renukacharya along with a few "like-minded" party leaders said they plan to hold a mega rally in Davangere in the coming days, which is expected to be a show of strength.

Also Read | Gondia Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Maharashtra Tragedy, Announces INR 2 Lakh Solatium.

The faction led by Renukacharya, consisting Katta Subramanya Naidu, Hartal Halappa, Roopali Naik, Basavaraj Dadesugur among others, is seen as supportive of Vijayendra. This faction plans to take out a tour in various parts of the state including temples, starting from Kurudumale in Kolar district today reportedly to instill confidence among party workers amid the confusion being created by a few, and to strengthen the hands of the leadership.

The tour is said to be aimed at countering Yatnal and his faction, during which they want to galvanise party cadres in support of Vijayendra and his father and veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, sources close to this team said.

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: Private School in Rohini Receives Bomb Threat Email Day After Low-Intensity Blast in Prashant Vihar.

A faction of party leaders led by senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, which includes MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, B P Harish, and former lawmakers Aravind Limbavali, Kumar Bangarappa and G M Siddeshwara among others, is critical of state leadership, especially Vijayendra, and are holding parallel agitation over the waqf issue, after staying away from protests held by the party on the same issue recently.

Yatnal and Jarkiholi have been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They also criticise that he and his father Yediyurappa try to keep the party under their clutches.

Speaking to reporters flanked by other like-minded leaders, Renukacharya hit out at Yatnal, and called him 'Congress agent'.

"There are a lot of differences between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in Congress. However, they don't say it outside, but he (Yatnal) is indulging in unnecessary conflicts. People of the state want BJP to come to power. Party leaders and workers are upset by his loose talk, he should stop it. He claims to have the support of national leaders but doesn't say who," he said.

The former MLA also accused Yatnal of questioning the decisions of PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda, and speaking against Yediyurappa, and party leadership.

"Are you (Yatnal) playing a game? You should set right your conduct. If not, we warn you, we will meet national leadership....such people should be mercilessly expelled from the party," he said.

Further questioning Yatnal as to why he can't accept party president and leaders appointed by the high command, Renukacharya blamed his loose talks for BJP's loss in the 2023 Assembly polls.

"You spoke like a Congress agent both inside and outside the Assembly in 2023 and became responsible for the BJP's loss along with others," he said.

Stating that both Vijayendra and Yediyurappa were opposed to like-minded leaders planning things together amid Yatnal group's activities, Renukacharya said, "but it was inevitable for us to come together as things have come to the streets and it has to stop. We are not working in favour of or against someone. We are here for the party. Yediyurappa is the one who nurtured all of us and built the party." PTI KSU

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)