Ranchi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a coalition of organisations formed to defend people's rights and democratic values in the state, on Monday, demanded that the state government implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, known as PESA.

During a press conference here, the organisation also demanded an amendment of the Jharkhand Panchayat Raj Act (JPRA), 2001, to include all the provisions of PESA.

The JJM members said there is a need for an amendment in the draft of the PESA state rules.

The provisions of PESA can be implemented through the JPRA, but most of its provisions, are not included in the JPRA, JJM member Aloka Kujur said.

"According to PESA, the state's panchayat act should align with the customary laws, socio-religious traditions, and the traditional management system of community resources in the Scheduled Areas. However, this fundamental spirit is not included in the JPRA. Therefore, the first step will be to amend the JPRA," Kujur said.

Another member, Dinesh Murmu said some key rights of the gram sabha under PESA are not included in the JPRA.

Additionally, there are several sections and provisions in the JPRA for the Scheduled Areas that are not in line with the fundamental spirit of PESA, Murmu said.

