New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region have reported a rise in cases of eye irritation, prolonged coughing and throat infection after the air quality in the region worsened with a slip to the 'severe' zone in several parts.

With the worsening air quality in the national capital, the head of clinical oncology of Delhi State Cancer Institute Dr Pragya Shukla said that there will be long-term side effects of the air pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shukla said that the people are facing various issues such as burning eyes and watery eyes due to the level of air pollution.

"Due to the level of air pollution, people are facing various issues such as burning eyes, watery eyes, headache and fatigue...There will be long-term side effects of this...," she said.

Haryana's Jhajjar Civil Surgeon Officer Dr Brahmdeep said that they have reported at least 20 cases of burning sensation in the eyes.

"Eyes burning cases have increased. Our doctors informed us that around 20-25 patients come to OPD with a burning sensation in their eyes. We tried to find out the probable reasons which could be changing lifestyle, pollution and routine issues...." he added.

Doctors have cautioned people not to venture out early morning to do exercises or take a walk and asked them to wear a mask when stepping out for work or market or other places.

Meanwhile, amid the rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region, the Gurugram District Magistrate has also issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.

Taking to 'X', the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram wrote, " In light of worsening air quality, District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram".

"Here are the key points: Burning waste materials, such as garbage, leaves, plastic, and rubber, is strictly prohibited in all areas of Gurugram. Violators will face penalties as per the law. Authorities are directed to ensure strict compliance and report any violations. Let's protect our environment and health. This order is enforceable throughout Gurugram District", added the DCP.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday in the national capital.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the sub-committee under the GRAP held here in the national capital, earlier today.

The sub-committee reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD and IITM. According to an official release by the CAQM, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

In view of the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all government and private primary schools will remain closed for two days.

Taking to 'X', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days". (ANI)

