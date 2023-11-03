Days before Diwali festival, light haze engulfed Delhi as its Air Quality Index (AQI) index plummeted into 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 346, prompting the declaration of an air emergency on Thursday, November 2. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said that all government and elementary schools in the city will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to the increasing pollution levels. The construction of non-essential buildings and the operation of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar have also been prohibited by the Delhi government. Delhi Air Pollution: EDMC Deploys Anti-Smog Gun at Anand Vihar to Control Dust (Watch Video).

Layer of Haze Envelopes Parts of Delhi

AQI Remains in 'Very Poor' Category

Holiday Declared in All Schools in Delhi 

