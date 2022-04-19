New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Amid a rise in Covid cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation and is likely take a call on reimposing fine for not wearing face masks at public places, official sources said.

The meeting, which will be chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor at 12.30 pm, is also expected to hold discussions on hybrid mode of education-- online and offline classes -- for schools, they said.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Tuesday, 632 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of hospitalisations however are very low and deaths due to Covid are negligible.

The Delhi government had lifted the fine of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks at public places through an order on April 2.

However, with a rise in number of cases, experts have suggested that wearing of face masks be strictly enforced to prevent spread of the virus.

"Imposition of fine for strict enforcement of face mask use is highly likely as neighbouring towns including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have done so in view of rising cases," said a senior government officer.

Experts and other members of the DDMA are also expected to discuss the option of hybrid mode of teaching in schools as many children have been found Covid positive, he said.

Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus, avoid closure of campuses.

The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi although cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations were low and the government was keeping watch on the situation, he had said.

