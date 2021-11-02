New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The rising prices of petrol and diesel have generated mixed reactions in the national capital with some saying it helps the government get funds for welfare schemes and others expressing their helplessness in the face of rising prices.

Bhuneshwar, a commuter said to ANI, "The government is also providing cheap grains to the poor. Why does nobody notice that? The rising prices of petrol and diesel are not a big challenge for the country. If cheap grains are being sent to the poor, the government will have to gather expenses for it from somewhere."

Another commuter named Gopesh opines that the rising fuel prices reflect the government's helplessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Why does nobody notice that the income of people is also rising? If COVID-19 does not trouble the government a lot, it will definitely reduce the prices of petroleum products in future," he added.

However, another commuter expressed his disappointment with rising fuel prices, which has been made worse by the lack of public transport due to COVID-19.

"There is price rise. Buses are not open 100 per cent. Metro is not convenient. This is affecting our pockets. I have no hopes. The new party which will come to power later will also do this," he said.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.

In the national capital, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42. (ANI)

