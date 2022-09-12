Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari river catchment area, including Kothagudem and Mulugu, following incessant heavy rains in the upper riparian region.

An official release from Rao's office said as the water flow in Godavari has crossed nine lakh cusecs, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to set up a control room in the secretariat and monitor the situation periodically, it said.

According to India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana while heavy downpour is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts on Monday.

