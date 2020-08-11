Jaipur, Agu 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday, remembering his "different" and "flawless" style of poetry.

He died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore while being treated for COVID-19, his son said. He was 70. Expressing grief, the governor said his death has created a vacuum in the field of Urdu songs and poetry. He prayed for the departed soul.

The chief minister said Indori had a distinguished place in the Urdu poetry. His style was different and his poetry was flawless.

Gehlot in his condolence message said that Indori used to present the current situation of the country in a beautiful style. His demise is a loss to the world of Urdu poetry, the chief minister said.

Speaker C P Joshi tweeted, "Deepest condolences on the passing away of the iconic Urdu poet Rahat Indori Sahab. He will also be with us through his beautiful words. May his Soul Rest in Peace."

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also condoled the death and tweeted a couplet by Indori.

The teacher-turned-poet had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for coronavirus. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

