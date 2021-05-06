Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) A group of ministers has been constituted in Rajasthan to suggest measures to break the chain of coronavirus in the state.

The group of five ministers was constituted during a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday night.

“The council of ministers has constituted a group of 5 ministers, stressing the need to take more stringent steps to break the chain. The group of ministers will give suggestions on Thursday considering possible steps," an official release here said.

The group comprises UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, PHED Minister BD Kalla, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra and Minister of State for Health Subhash Garg.

During the meeting of council of ministers, there was a common view that marriage functions should be postponed and only court marriages should be allowed in case it is very necessary,

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the coronavirus situation, purchase of oxygen concentrators and supply of Remdesivir injection and other medicines.

The meeting was told that the state currently requires 615 metric tonnes of medical oxygen as per the number of active cases while the availability is only 351 metric tonnes.

If the rate of infection remains the same till May 15, the oxygen requirement will be around 795 metric tonnes. Also, 26 additional tankers are required in the state for lifting of oxygen, the release said.

