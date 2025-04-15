Patna, Apr 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Mohammad Sohaib has complained to the police that he was put under "digital arrest" for hours at his Patna residence by cyber fraudsters on the pretext that he was linked to a money laundering case.

The Patna Cyber Police station has registered an FIR against unknown persons on the basis of the complaint, an officer said.

In the complaint, the RJD Sohaib claimed that the accused coerced and threatened him with "legal action and even death" if he attempted to step out of his home or seek any assistance.

The RJD MLC said that he received calls from two phone numbers around 10.30 am on April 8, and the caller introduced himself as an officer from the Cyber Crime Mumbai unit.

"The caller informed me that I was involved in a money laundering case and had done fraudulent transactions and illegal online activities to the tune of crores through a Canara Bank account in Mumbai. They provided me with fraud case details," he said in the complaint, a copy of which is in possesion with PTI.

The RJD leader said the caller forced him to share information such as his Aadhaar number, details of assets, and a few other records.

"They also took my signature on blank paper. I was put under digital arrest by the fraudsters," wrote the RJD MLC in his complaint filed last week.

Despite repeated attempts, the RJD MLC was not available for his comments.

