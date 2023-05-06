New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu to express deep concerns about the recent spate of violence in Manipur, which has been alarmingly widespread and has resulted in the loss of life and property and urged her to consider imposing President's rule in Manipur.

Manoj Kumar Jha in a letter to President said, "I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent spate of violence in Manipur, which has been alarmingly widespread and has resulted in loss of life and property."

"As you know, Manipur has a complex ethnic and political landscape, with several communities living in the region. Ethnic conflicts with their roots in the colonial era have been a significant challenge for the state. The demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community has been a contentious issue, with other communities in Manipur opposing it" he added

Upper House MP from Bihar Manoj Kumar Jha further said in a letter that this issue has led to violence and protests in the past, and the recent escalation of violence is a matter of grave concern, he stated. The situation has only worsened recently due to the partisan attitude of the state government and its complete failure to maintain law and order, he further stated.

"You might be aware that the violence has affected innocent civilians, disrupted normal life, and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Majoritarian violence in one state of the country conveys impunity for similar violence in the rest of the country and provides encouragement to destabilizing forces, I, therefore, urge you to consider imposing the President's Rule in Manipur," he added

RJD MP urged the President of India that the imposition of the President's Rule is a measure of last resort. Still, I believe that in the current situation, it is necessary to protect the lives and property of the people of Manipur so I urge you to ask the union government to take immediate action to address the situation and ensure that peace and stability are restored in the state.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state. (ANI)

