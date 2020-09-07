Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday protested against three farm ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre.

Scores of protesters demonstrated at the collectorate here and handed over a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to the additional district magistrate.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Covishield in Trial Phase, Adar and Natasha Poonawalla Meet Oxford University Professor Adrian Hill, Say 'Super Excited for Next Few Months'.

RLD national spokesman Inderjit Singh alleged that if the ordinances would come into force, farmers would not be able to get right price for their crops.

He also claimed that big business houses would purchase the crops and store the grains, vegetables and fruits in their warehouses, as farmers do not have adequate storage facilities, which will lead to black marketing.

Also Read | Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED in Connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan ‘Scandal’; Timeline of The Case.

The ordinances seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

Singh said the party will hold a nationwide agitation if the ordinances are not scrapped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)