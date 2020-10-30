Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) A railway engineer was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday for allegedly duping people to the tune of several crore rupees by promising them supply contracts and showing them fake purchase documents, an official said.

Arrested accused Anilkumar Ahirrao, a senior section engineer with the EMU segment of Western Railway's Mahalaxmi Workshop here, is the mastermind of what is an interstate racket which may have duped several people, said Crime Branch Unit II senior inspector Sunil Mane.

"He had detailed information about railway tenders and would lure people by promising them contracts to supply items to railways. We have recovered stamps, seals, fake purchase orders, challans etc," he said.

The accused had cheated a Bengaluru-based businessman of Rs 1.5 crore using this modus operandi and also taken several lakh rupees from a youth after promising him a railway job, Mane said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)