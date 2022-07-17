Rampur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A bus collided head-on with a truck here, leaving five people dead and 22 others seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said the accident took place on Saturday night when the truck coming from Moradabad side collided with the bus coming from Shahjahanpur side.

"The head-on collision took place at a bypass in the Civil Lines area of the district, in which five people died on the spot, while 22 others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital," he said, and added that bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials that the injured be provided with proper treatment.

