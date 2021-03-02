Budaun (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Three men were killed, while another was seriously injured when a tractor collided with a bike here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Faizganj Behta area when Abdal alias Punna (23), Ragib (22), Yunush (22) and Sohail (18) were returning to Lakshmipur village on a bike, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma, said.

The accident occurred when the wheel of the tractor came out and the vehicle driver lost control.

While Ragib and Yunus died on the spot, the other two were rushed to the hospital where Sohail was declared brought dead, he said adding, the condition of Abdal was stated to be serious.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

