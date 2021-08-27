Dehradun [Uttarakhand] (India), August 27 (ANI): A road caved in and merged into the river on Friday, due to the incessant rainfall in Dehradun.

Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters.

According to the information received from the Dehradun district administration, this incident has happened in Kheri village.

It is reported that some vehicles were seen flowing in the flooded areas, around two vehicles by now as per the administration.

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region. (ANI)

