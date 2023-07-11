New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A portion of road caved in near Shersha road cut near India Gate in Delhi, affecting flow of traffic.

Delhi Police said in a tweet that traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India Gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it said.

Meanwhile, the rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed Yamuna's danger mark due to heavy downpour in Delhi over the past few days.

The water level in Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, Central Water Commission today.

The officials said high flood level is 207.49 metres.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is in alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation.

Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt, especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, has thrown normal life out of gear. (ANI)

