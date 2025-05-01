Latehar, May 1 (PTI) A road contractor supervisor was shot dead allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Orsa village in the Mahuadanr police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | WAVES 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit With Tagline ‘Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries’ in Mumbai Today.

Several machines used in road construction work were also torched, they added.

"As per the initial inputs, the murder was carried out by Maoists. Police teams have rushed to the spot," SP Kumar Gaurav said.

Also Read | Forgot Gmail Password? Now Sign In With Google With a Single Tap To Access Your Favourite Apps and Websites; Here’s How.

The deceased was identified as Ayub Khan, the supervisor for the contractor building a road in the area, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)