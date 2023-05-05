Bahraich (UP), May 5 (PTI) A truck rammed into a tempo here, leaving five people dead and 10 others injured, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when some people were returning from a function to Ahiranpurwa here in a tempo and the truck coming from the wrong side hit it, they said.

The injured have been identified as Bhagwan Prasad (40), Anil (15), Khusbhu (35), Harish (45) and Jai Karan (40). The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The truck driver is absconding.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

