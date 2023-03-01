Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A man and his son were killed while another injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dudhli village, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Ravishankar Sharma said the accident took place on Tuesday night when Allahrazi (42) and his son Rihan (20) were returning to their village.

Allahrazi's wife Yasmin was also seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital, he said.PTI COR SAB

