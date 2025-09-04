New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station was currently inaccessible. DMRC advised the passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternate routes.

DMRC further stated that the metro station was operational, and an interchange facility was available.

Also Read | GST 2.0 FAQs: Why Are Paneer and Cheese Taxed Differently? What Is the New GST Rate on Cars? Your Key Questions Answered.

In a post on X, DMRC wrote, "Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, the station is operational and interchange facility is available".

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33m following incessant rainfall.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Water Level in Yamuna River Rises to 207.48 Metres, Floods Hit Low-Lying Areas (Watch Videos).

Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.47 meters at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The level remained steady for two hours with the same reading recorded at 8 and 9 a.m. today.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Earlier today, the water level of the Yamuna River stood at 207.48 m between 6 and 7 am.

However, despite a slight decline in the river's water level in the capital, the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger level.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi, a "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for today (September 4), followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5. IMD has also predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, followed by a "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to grapple with waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Today, early morning visuals from Loha Pul and nearby areas showed the expanded Yamuna River that continues to wreak havoc following heavy and continuous rainfall.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed as the water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered parts of the national capital. Visuals show the waterlogged roads of Delhi's Monastery Market area.

In Delhi's Civil Lines area, vehicles were submerged, and buildings were flooded on Bela Road as water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered the area.

As a preventive measure, people residing in the low-lying areas near the Yamuna River were shifted to safer locations, anticipating a flood emergency.

Some of the relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 were also flooded as the Yamuna River continues to swell due to continuous rainfall.

On Wednesday afternoon, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the NCR, causing traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and leading to the Yamuna once again flowing above the danger mark.

Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)