Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Any road is not just a hard surface for vehicular movement. Instead, it plays a pivotal role in enhancing developmental as well as economic activities and also ensures the implementation of government schemes.

Keeping the same in mind, the Balrampur district administration has accelerated the works related to the construction of a road between villages Chunchuna and Pundang under the Kusmi block. Located near the border of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, both the villages were once considered as the naxal hotbed, and the residents were forced to live under the terror of Maoists.

Due to the naxal menace, the road was not completed in the area, and people were forced to remain deprived of the benefits of government schemes. After seven decades of freedom, the road construction works gained significant momentum, and it seems like the problems of villagers will be resolved.

Notably, the 17-kilometre-long road from Sabag-Chunchuna and Pundang was sanctioned in 2016-17, but the work was impacted by Naxalism. In the absence of road connectivity, the villagers have to opt for a forest route for their movement.

Balrampur Collector Rajendra Katara said the construction work is being carried out under strong security cover, and the road will reach the village in the coming few months.

"The problem of Naxalism earlier hit the villages close to the Jharkhand border, and the cadres of banned outlawed organisations obstruct road construction works, said the Collector, elaborating that after the establishment of security forces' camps and the constriction, "works are being carried out speedily under cover of security forces.

Collector Katara said the "construction will soon be completed, the road will reach villages, and government schemes will be implemented smoothly."

"Currently, the Naxals are on the back foot in the region," he said.

A resident told ANI, " Earlier, we used to face a lot of issues. Now, it is easier to commute due to the construction of roads. Now when we fall sick, the ambulance comes here in one call." (ANI)

