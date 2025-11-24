Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): Assam government and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) are engaged in the third phase of talks over the implementation of 52 recommendations from the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee concerning Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

AASU President Utpal Sarma told ANI that a roadmap has been prepared for the implementation of these 52 recommendations. He also said that AASU has suggested the formation of a committee to monitor the implementation of the recommendations.

"The All Assam Students Union is in constant deliberation with the government of Assam in two ways. One, exclusively for implementing the recommendations of clause 6 of the Assam Accord, i.e., the Biplab Kumar Sharma committee recommendations. A bilateral talk is being held between the government of Assam and the AASU under the chairmanship of the Assam CM," he said.

"A total of 52 recommendations have been discussed (in the Biplab Kumar Sharma committee), and a roadmap has been prepared for implementing them... We have given a suggestion that a monitoring committee should be formed under the chairmanship of Assam Accord implementation minister with the inclusion of the Chief Secretary of Assam, to monitor the implementation," he added.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that the Assamese people's cultural, social, linguistic identity, and heritage should be protected, preserved, and promoted through appropriate constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards.

In 2019, the Home Ministry formed a committee under retired Assam High Court Judge Biplab Kumar Sarma. The committee made 67 recommendations, 40 of which fall under the state government's jurisdiction. Twelve recommendations require the Centre's concurrence, and the remaining 15 recommendations are exclusive to the Centre's domain.

An agreement has been reached to implement the 52 recommendations in the first two categories.

AASU has requested the Assam government to hold talks with the centre over the remaining 15 recommendations.

"We have requested the Government of Assam to hold a talk with the Government of India in the presence of the AASU, to which they have responded positively," Utpal Sarma said. (ANI)

