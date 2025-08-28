New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday listed the matter for hearing submissions on the point of Cognisance of the ED's Prosecution Complaint against Robert Vadra and other accused.

Counsel for the proposed accused appeared through video conferencing pursuant to the notice issued on August 2. Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for arguments on cognisance on September 20.

The Rouse Avenue court had issued a notice to Robert Vadra and other proposed accused in the money laundering complaint on August 2. This case is linked to the land deal in Shikohpur village, Gurugram, in Haryana.

The notice was issued to hear the accused persons at the pre-cognisance stage. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently filed a charge sheet in connection with a money laundering investigation. The court directed the ED to supply a copy of the charge sheet to all proposed accused persons.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta, along with Mohd. Faizan appeared for ED. On July 24, the ED had said that it is a clear and classic case of money laundering. The proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, the ED stated during preliminary submissions on its prosecution complaint.

The ED had also said that the evidence conclusively established that the offence of money laundering, where proceeds of Crime (PoC) are generated, layered and enjoyed.

The ED had stated that they had presented the funds flow, property, and statements of witnesses. It is a clear and classic case of money laundering, the ED added. There is a generation of proceeds of crime.

The ED submitted that during the investigation, the source of the proceeds of crime and false statements in a land deal were found, the ED stated.

It was submitted that Skylight Hospitality purchased land measuring 3 acres worth of crores. There were false declarations in the sale deed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later to avoid stamp duty. This is corroborated by key witnesses, as submitted by the ED's special counsel.

Zoheb Hossain alleged that the first layer of proceeds of crime was generated through Skylight Hospitality, whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra.

Hossain had submitted that Rs 7.50 crore is shown as the price of approximately 3 acres of land purchased by Skylight through a cheque, which was never encashed.

This land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. This part is still being scrutinised, the ED said.

The application for a licence was processed in haste without following the procedure, as stated by witnesses. Hossain referred to the statement of the prosecution witness concerning the process.

Special counsel had also referred to the Statment of Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar properties. He knowingly assisted in generating the proceeds of crime. Yajee knowingly assisted the company of Vadra in acquiring the proceeds of crime.

The ED stated that the enjoyment of the proceeds of crime continued until July 2025, at the time of provisional attachment. Money Laundering continues to this day during arguments. It is a continuing activity as long as the person enjoys the PoC.

The use of PoC continued through the 7 properties, which were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The enjoyment of the PoC continued until the properties were attached, the ED said.

Hossain further submitted that they have also invoked section 70, as all the companies where PoC has gone are either 98% or 99% owned by Vadra.

Therefore, he is vicariously liable also apart from his individual role. He was the majority shareholder, with a stake of up to 99 per cent, beneficial owner, and actual owner, as well as a director of companies, the ED said.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by the Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on 12 February 2008.

The complaint alleges the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality. (ANI)

