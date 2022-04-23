Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) The RPI(A) opposes the demand by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers atop mosques, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Saturday.

Thackeray had, during his Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai on April 2, demanded that loudspeakers relaying azaan from mosques be removed by May 3 and had threatened to drown out the call of prayer by playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume.

"We are not opposed to playing Hanuman Chalisa. We are against Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers from mosques be removed. The Muslim community must also not issue threats on the issue. All this is against the Constitution," Athawale, who was here to address workers from his Republican Party of India (Athawale) outfit, said.

He said Hindus and Muslims have always supported each other's festivals and no one should be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere by coming up with such divisive issues and threats.

Queried on the charge made by the MNS that NCP chief Sharad Pawar indulges in caste-based politics, Athawale said some people from NCP may be making such statements but not Pawar.

He was apparently referring to a recent statement by NCP leader Amol Mitkari on Hindu marriage rituals, which a section of the Brahmin community had claimed was aimed at mocking them.

