Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) The Vigilance Department on Wednesday allegedly found Rs 1.12 crore in cash from the residence of a government doctor posted at a health facility in Odisha's Puri, officials said.

Dr Sukant Kumar Jena, a gynecologist posted at the Charichak Commuity Health Centre, was apprehended when he was allegedly accepting a bribe Rs 3,000 after the caesarian delivery of a woman, they said.

He allegedly took Rs 5,000 prior to the delivery, they added.

The Vigilance Department held him after the woman's cousin filed a complaint, officials said.

Later, a case was lodged against him and his residence at Patia in Bhubaneswar was raided. In the raid, which was underway till 10 pm, Rs 1.12 crore in cash was found, they said.

Further investigation was underway, they said.

