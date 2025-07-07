Samastipur (Bihar), Jul 7 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned in this year's Union Budget for strengthening rail infrastructure in Bihar.

Speaking at the bhoomi pujan ceremony for a new level crossing gate near Karpoori Gram railway station in Samastipur district, the minister also inaugurated several upgraded passenger amenities at the station.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

"The NDA government at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore in this year's budget for rail infrastructure in Bihar," Vaishnaw told reporters.

"In the past 11 years, over 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, and 1,300 stations are being redeveloped as modern Amrit Bharat stations," he added.

Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).

The minister also announced that the Karpoori Gram railway station would now come under the Samastipur railway division.

Earlier, it was under the jurisdiction of Sonpur railway division.

"A long pending proposal to bring Karpoori Gram railway station under the Samastipur railway division has been approved", he said.

Karpoori Gram is the native village of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur who was conferred Bharat Ratna last year.

Earlier in the day in Patna, the railway minister inspected passenger facilities at Digha Bridge halt station and gave necessary instructions to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)