Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 29,084 crore for the fiscal 2020-21 were tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday with Rs 10,500 croreearmarked for farm loan waiver and Rs 2,100 crore for health and medical education.

The two-day monsoon session began here in the backdrop of spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state.

Pawar also holds the finance portfolio.

A major chunk of the demands, Rs 10,500 crore,was allocated to farmer loan waiver, while Rs 2,100 crore was earmarked for health and medical education.

A sum of Rs 50 crore was proposed for purchase of ambulances for rural and urban areas.

The other expenses proposed are - Rs 69 crore for nutrition on rural hospitals, Rs 541 crore for Mahatma Phule health scheme installment payment, Rs 50 crore for primary health centers and Rs 634 crore for purchase of medicines for pandemic control, among others.

A sum of Rs 300 crore was proposed for procurement of equipment for medical colleges, Rs 50 crore for horticulture damages due to 'Nisarga' cyclone, Rs 30 crore provision for financial assistance to kin of police personnel who succumbed to COVID-19.

A sum of Rs 316 crore has been earmarked for milk powder schemedue to falling milk prices, the social justice department will get Rs 825 crore and the urban development Rs 500 crore.

The agriculture department has been given Rs 441 crore and the water resources department Rs 305 crore. The PWD department, headed by Congress leader Ashok Chavan, gets only Rs 50 crore.

A debate on these demands before their passage in the House will take place on Tuesday.

