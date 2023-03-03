New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs 40 lakh from a man in central Delhi, police said on Friday.

Umesh Kumar (39), who works for one Rahul (37), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, on Wednesday received payment from a person in Chandni Chowk for a construction work. The cash was to be handed over to Rahul at North Avenue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

When Umesh reached opposite Red Fort chowk, he felt that the bag containing the cash weighted lighter. He checked it and found that Rs 40 lakh has been stolen, police said.

Umesh, in his complaint to the police, said some unidentified persons stole the cash from his bag, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation into the matter launched, police said.

