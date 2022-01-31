Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Two unidentified men shot at the driver of a car and decamped with Rs 43.50 lakh from the vehicle at a sub-registrar office at Siddipet in Telangana on Monday.

Also Read | Bihar: Youth Arrested For Raping Girl For 4 Years in Patna.

The money was in a bag kept in the car by a man who had sold a plot.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: London-Based Doctor Found Dead in National Capital.

The two men on a bike asked the car driver to open the door but he refused, police said.

The miscreants broke the glass window and shot at the driver injuring him.

Then, they grabbed the bag and fled with the cash.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)