Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

A government job was also announced for a family member of the soldier.

Paying homage, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Subedar Rajesh Kumar of 60 SATA regiment laid down his life for the country, according to a government statement here.

Kumar hailed from Kalichpur Kalota village at Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.

He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son.

His father, Ram Chander, had retired as a Havildar from the same unit.

