Ghaziabad, Jul 20 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators if they do not wear face masks while going outside.

All in-charges of police stations and administrative officers have been instructed to constitute special teams and take stringent action against COVID-19 protocol violators, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Besides, police have issued challans to 1,763 errant drivers and seized 20 vehicles. Pecuniary fine of Rs 86,700 have been recovered from the vehicle owners.

The DM warned that the administration will not spare anyone found flouting the norms.

