India News | Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 Fine for Violating Lockdown Norms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], June 5 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration on Friday issued an order stating that fines would be imposed if anyone is found violating instructions or guidelines regarding the prevention and control of COVID-19.

As per the order issued by the Department of Health of UT Chandigarh Administration, for violating home quarantine instructions, people will be fined Rs 2,000, and for violating social distancing norms by shop owners or commercial space owners, the fine will be Rs 500.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 143 COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

According to the order, for violating the social distancing norms by buses, cars and auto-rickshaw/two-wheelers, there will be Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

It further said the non-payment of fine by the violator will attract proceedings under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Department Announces Result for WIN WIN W-557, First Prize Rs 75 Lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)