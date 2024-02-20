Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 15 tippers of the Public Works Department from Chaura Maidan, Shimla on Tuesday.

One tipper will be provided to B&R Division Shimla, one to Bhabhanagar, two each to Rampur, Kalpa, Rohru, Jubbal and Kotkhai Divisions and three to Nirmand division.

Also Read | HC on Farmers Protest: Tractor-Trolleys Can’t Run on Highways as Per MV Act, Observes Punjab and Haryana High Court on Petitions on Farmers’ Agitation.

During an interaction with the media, the Chief Minister said that Rs. 60 crores have been allocated to the Public Works Department for the procurement of essential machinery such as tippers, JCBs, Poclain etc.

"This initiative of the Government would go a long way in enhancing the efficiency of the State besides meeting the shortage of machinery. To bolster the capabilities of the department, recently 82 tippers have already been procured, with plans to purchase 107 JCBs," he added.

Also Read | Uzbekistan: Three Indian Workers Dead, 30 Injured in Roof Collapse Incident in Almalyk.

Highlighting his commitment to uplifting the infrastructure in the state, Sukhu said that the State Government was phasing out vehicles with over 15 years of service, demonstrating the commitment to modernising infrastructure and improving disaster response, especially during snowfall and other emergencies.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was accelerating development projects being executed through the PWD reiterating that the government has streamlined the tender process by reducing it from 51 to 30 days.

"This is part of the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative in the PWD to expedite projects and ensure maximum benefits for the people. Besides, the priority was accorded to using innovative techniques for the construction of quality roads in the state," he added further.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Engineer PWD Surender Pal Jagota, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)