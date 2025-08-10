Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that lions have today emerged as a global symbol of India's pride. He made the remarks at the World Lion Day celebrations held on Sunday at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in the Devbhumi Dwarka district.

On the occasion, wishing lion and nature lovers worldwide, the Chief Minister recalled Lord Krishna's Gita message to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra: 'Among animals, I am the lion.'

Expressing joy that after a long gap of 143 years, lions have naturally started reinhabiting Barda hills, he added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced all necessary support facilities for lion conservation in Barda. Due to the PM's vision and the proactive practices of the Forest Department, the successful conservation story of lions in Gir has gained global recognition.

To ensure that the glory of our 'Vanraj' (Lion King) remains intact and continues to grow in the future, the PM has launched 'Project Lion', covering lion habitat and population management, wildlife health, human-animal conflict, cooperation of local people, tourism development, scientific research and training, eco-development, and biodiversity conservation. He said that under the PM's guidance, wildlife conservation has been prioritised, raising the lion population from 674 to 891, a source of pride for all.

"PM has always considered the conservation of nature, the environment, and animals as our responsibility". Stating this, the Chief Minister added that an emotional and economic bond has developed between the local people and the Gir lions. Over the past two and a half decades, the lion's range has expanded from 3 to 11 districts, nurturing the sentiment among locals: 'If the lion exists, we exist; if we exist, the lion exists.'"

He further stated that recently, a Project Lion document titled 'Lion @2047: Vision for Amrit Kaal' has been released. This Project Lion @2047 will play a significant role in effectively managing the growing lion population, securing and restoring lion habitats, generating employment, and increasing community participation. The government is working for the holistic development of the area alongside the development of wildlife tourism.

Inaugurating development works worth Rs 180 crore for the conservation of forests and wildlife and the development of the tourism sector, the Chief Minister added that in the Barda sanctuary area, a new safari park and tourist facilities will soon be undertaken at a cost of Rs 75 crore. For the protection of wildlife in forest areas, 247 new vehicles are being added to the Forest Department for patrolling, monitoring, and animal rescue operations.

He said an online portal now enables booking of the state's 24 ecotourism sites, which will boost local industries and handicrafts.

Citing the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' call, he urged strengthening the rural economy by buying indigenous goods. Referring to Viksit Bharat @2047, he said that in this Amrit Kaal, under the Prime Minister's leadership, India will swiftly become the world's third-largest economy.

On this occasion, Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupender Yadav conveyed best wishes for the inauguration of new habitats and innovative projects of the Forest and Environment Department.

He further added that under the leadership of the PM, the state government has successfully fulfilled its strong commitment to the conservation and protection of wildlife. It is a matter of pride that Asiatic lions are found only in the Gir region of Gujarat.

Under the guidance of the PM for nature conservation and under the leadership of the CM, the state government's dedicated efforts have resulted in a 17 per cent increase in the number of lions. Amid global climate challenges, the PM has given the world a new direction with his action plan for renewable energy and climate change.

He noted the unique bond between Gir's pastoralists and lions as a model of harmony, adding that India's ecocentrism inspires the world. He said that the National Wildlife Board meeting held last year in Sasan, where the PM resolved to boost Gujarat's lion population and develop Barda Sanctuary as a new habitat, has been fulfilled under CM Bhupendra Patel's leadership.

The Union Minister added that due to climate change, problems like heavy rains and cyclones are emerging. To address this, PM has undertaken initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Solar Alliance. In addition, the 'International Big Cat Alliance' has been established globally. Conservation efforts have been made for five of the seven big cat species that reside in India.

The Prime Minister has advanced multiple projects for wildlife conservation, including Project Lion, Project Tiger, Project Dolphin, and Project Cheetah. Efforts must be made to establish harmonious relationships between humans and nature for nature conservation.

He added that with the re-habitation of lions in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary after many decades, new energy is flowing into Barda's biodiversity, which will boost ecotourism. Prime Minister has initiated 'Mission LiFE' and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan' to combat climate change. 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan' is the biggest pledge for our lifestyle, our connection with nature, and its protection. He urged everyone to support Viksit Bharat by planting more trees for a prosperous India.

State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera said World Lion Day is being celebrated outside Gir for the first time at Barda Sanctuary, home to Gujarat's pride, the Asiatic lions.

The Prime Minister's vision and conservation efforts have boosted the state's lion population, with advanced technology used for the first time to count them. After 143 years, lions are reinhabiting Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, located near Timbdi in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district. Barda is home to more than 400 medicinal plants, the 6th-century Navlakha Temple, various religious places, and natural waterfalls. As a result, lions have accepted Barda Sanctuary as their second home.

The Chief Minister announced the inauguration and foundation-laying of works and schemes worth Rs 180.12 crore. At Barda Sanctuary, the Chief Minister announced a new safari park, an interpretation center, and tourist facilities over an area of 248 hectares, to be developed at a cost of Rs 75 crore. In addition, breeding centres for herbivore conservation programmes will be built at a cost of Rs 10.96 crore, 137 eco-development works will be carried out in forest settlement villages and eco-sensitive zones at a cost of Rs 7.57 crore, and community development works in 720 villages under the JICA project will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 3562 crore.

Other works include a wildlife rescue center and quick response system at a cost of Rs 7 crore, Swaichhik Sthalantaran Yojana (voluntary relocation scheme) for pastoralists in the Barda area at a cost of Rs 21 crore, 20 residential units and office buildings for frontline staff at a cost of Rs 9.94 crore, caracal conservation in Chadva Rakhal at a cost of Rs 5 crore, insurance and health cover for trackers in the Gir area under CSR at a cost of Rs 65 lakh, and the provision of 3 rescue vehicles, 200 bikes, and 44 utility vehicles for patrolling and monitoring at a cost of Rs 6.98 crore. The booking portal for 24 ecotourism sites was also launched. (ANI)

