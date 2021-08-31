Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Fines amounting to Rs 90 lakh have been recovered from over 20,000 people for violation of COVID-19 guidelines in Jammu district during the second wave of the pandemic, police said on Tuesday.

"During COVID-19 second wave, we registered 450 FIRs and arrested 500 people for violation of SOP," SSP, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

Also Read | Kerala: Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

The SSP said more than 20,000 people were penalised, and fines worth Rs 90 lakh recovered from them for not wearing face masks or not following Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

He said people should not be complacent as there is a threat of a third wave of the pandemic.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Now Available in New Dark Nebula Colour; Check Prices & Other Details.

The authorities in Jammu, meanwhile, urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while venturing into crowded areas as permission has been granted to higher education institutions to reopen.

The permission to higher education institutions to reopen requires adherence to prescribed guidelines, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, said.

He said that from June 1, over five lakh Covid tests have been conducted in Jammu.

Garg informed that more than 7.75 lakh people have already been vaccinated in the 18+ years category.

He said the positivity rate continues to be below 1 per cent in the district.

The deputy commissioner informed that there is sufficient stock available with the administration for the second dose of the vaccine and appealed to the people to get inoculated as soon as possible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)