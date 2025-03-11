New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes in the pre-noon session on Tuesday as opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House over southern states getting a raw deal in the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of population.

Opposition MPs gave notices under rule 267 seeking that listed business of the day be set aside to take up a discussion on the concerns of southern states over the ensuing delimitation exercise. They also gave notices over alleged lapses on part of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.

The notices were rejected by the chair as not adhering to rules. However, DMK's R Girirajan managed to raise the issue of delimitation through a zero hour mention.

Thereafter, the MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans and trooped into the Well of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the matter has already been raised and asked members to return to their seats.

But the protest continued. Shortly thereafter Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. Some of the MPs, particularly those from Tamil Nadu, were wearing black shirts as a mark of protest. PTI

