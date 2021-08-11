New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will take action against the Opposition MPs who created ruckus in the Upper House on Tuesday, said sources.

Sources told ANI that Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met Naidu over the same on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2021 of Parliament Ends 2 Days Before Schedule: From Taxation Laws Amendment Bill to OBC Bill, Check List of 20 Bills Passed.

Earlier today, condemning the ruckus created by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman got emotional and said he was distressed to see the sacredness of the House being destroyed over difference of opinion.

"I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night," he said.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET Exam 2021 Update: UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Postpones Exam For Four Days; Examination on August 24.

"Last night I struggled to find out the provocation or reason to forcing this august house to reach such low yesterday. A discussion on agriculture problems was listed. there can be a difference of opinion, they could have discussed it in house and protested and voted against it," he added

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)