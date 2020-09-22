Nagpur, Sep 22 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the behaviour of some Rajya Sabha MPs during the passing of farm bills was not correct.

Eight RS MPs from the opposition were later suspended from the House for their conduct.

Also Read | NASA Satellite Images Show Early Stubble Burning by Farmers in Punjab And Haryana.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had not opposed the Centre's farm bills but was protesting against the suspension of RS MPs.

Pawar had said earlier in the day that he would observe a day-long fast in protest.

Also Read | Shapoorji Pallonji Group to Exit Tata Sons, Issues Statement to Confirm End of 70-Year-Old Relation.

Fadnavis, however, said Pawar should not have observed a fast as the conduct of the suspended MPs was "indecent". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)