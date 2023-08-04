New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes till 12 noon amid a ruckus between ruling and opposition benches as both sides insisted on taking up their respective issues.

BJP MPs wanted to raise the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur situation by suspending the scheduled business of the day under Rule 267 of the House.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 48 notices to suspend the scheduled business and take up matters mentioned therein.

In the meantime, there was an uproar among BJP members.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said atrocities were being committed against girls and women in Rajasthan and there was a "total breakdown" of the law and order in the state.

He demanded a short discussion on the issue.

When the Chair asked for guidance from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, there was again an uproar by the treasury benches. The opposition too protested.

Kharge again insisted that the Manipur issue should be taken up and asked the BJP to raise the Rajasthan issue in the state Assembly.

As both sides were protesting, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

