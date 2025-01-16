New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has expressed gratitude following the announcement of the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.

This decision was made public by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who shared the news with the media, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval.

The move reflects the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of workers, as confirmed by the minister. Vaishnaw emphasized that the timely establishment of the Pay Commission and its prompt implementation of recommendations are essential steps forward. This dedication is widely appreciated.

For some time now, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has been advocating for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. BMS representatives have been in continuous discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During recent pre-budget consultations with the Ministry of Finance, the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission was raised as a top priority.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh extends its heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Chief Economic Advisor for swiftly addressing this important issue. The organization, on behalf of the entire working class, expresses deep appreciation for their efforts.

With optimism, the BMS looks forward to the formation of the commission and hopes that it will include diverse economic thinkers from various sectors, who will ensure fair treatment of workers. (ANI)

