Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat inspected the RSS's Kanpur branch at Durga Park, Koyla Nagar in Kanpur, UP on Wednesday morning.

The RSS chief's visit to Kanpur, after Lucknow, comes as the RSS celebrates its centenary year (2025). Earlier on Tuesday, Bhagwat also visited the city's children's branch in Indira Park in Nirala Nagar.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Nagpur to mark the RSS's centenary year. At Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, he paid homage to the Sangh's founders, including Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Gowalkar.

On April 1, speaking at the 'Yugandhar' book launch event, the Bhagwat said that the Sangh's work is not personal.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Pune-Based Businessman Abducted, Murdered in Jehanabad District; Woman Among 7 Arrested.

"Dr. Hedgewar, Golwalkar Guruji and Balasaheb Deoras had said at different times that the work of the Sangh (RSS) is, in principle, the work of the Sangh is not personal. We are always on the move; people keep coming and going, and that is why Nirgun worship is difficult. If a tangible ideal is needed, then Lord Hanuman in ancient times and Shivaji Maharaj in modern times are our (Sangh's) ideals; even after 250 years, Shivaji Maharaj is still our ideal," Bhagwat said.

Earlier, Bhagwat spoke about RSS's journey and said that society has seen, tested, and accepted the Sangh volunteers due to such a long journey. He was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Nagpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre.

"With a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. As a result, there was a favourable situation, and the obstacles were also removed, and the volunteers are moving ahead," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat added that in Sangh's philosophy, an hour is spent on self-development and 23 hours on society's growth. "In Sangh's philosophy, we say spend an hour on self-development and 23 hours using that growth for society's welfare. This is our vision, and all our efforts are driven by this very principle," he said.

"The Swayamsevaks don't ask anything for themselves, they just keep doing service, because of this long journey the country saw the work done by the Sangh's workers," he added.

On Vijayadashami this year, the RSS will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The centenary year is to be celebrated from 2025-26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)