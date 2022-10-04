Nagpur, Oct 4 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the annual Vijayadashmi program at Reshimbaug in Nagpur on Wednesday morning which will be attended by mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest.

In view of the Reshimbaug event, the "path sanchalan" or march by swayamsevaks, and a huge turnout expected at the Deekshabhoomi monument on Wednesday, the police have tightened up security across the city and deployed 4,000 personnel.

Lakhs of followers of B R Ambedkar are expected to attend the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din programme at Deekshabhoomi to mark the embracing of Buddhism by the architect of the Constitution on October 14, 1956.

A top police officer said on Tuesday that police have made three-tier security arrangements.

At least 1,000 police personnel will be deployed on the routes of two Vijayadashmi marches to be taken out by RSS swayamsevaks in the morning.

"Special security arrangements are also being made at Dragon Temple Palace where many VIPs are likely to attend the function. Three companies of SRPF, Quick Response Teams, and Riot Control Police will be deployed at Deekshabhoomi," said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The Dragon Palace Temple is a Buddhist temple situated in the Kamptee area of the city.

He said 100 CCTV cameras will be installed in the areas near Deekshabhoomi.

Similarly, special police teams will take charge at eight entry points. Three DCPs and eight ACPs have also been called from other districts for bandobast duties.

The police commissioner said thousands of people would arrive from railways. Therefore, the police have beefed up the bandobast at Ajni and the main Nagpur railway stations. Barricades will be put up at the intersections around Deekshabhoomi. A total of 2,000 volunteers of Samta Sainik Dal will also help the police.

The two path sanchalans of Sangh swayamsevaks will be taken out from the Reshimbaug area at 6:20 AM and will pass through different areas of the city before returning to the starting point.

Bhagwat's speech at Reshimbaug ground is scheduled to begin at 7:35 AM, the RSS Twitter handle said.

The RSS headquarter is located in the Mahal area of the city.

