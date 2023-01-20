Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will arrive here on January 25 for a five-day visit.

An RSS office-bearer said Bhagwat will stay in the state till January 29.

Also Read | JD-U Leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi Stands Firm Over His 'Karbala' Remark (Watch Video).

He will participate in the Republic Day programme at Keshav Vidyapeeth Jamdoli on January 26. He will hold a meeting of RSS members in Jaipur the next day.

On January 28 and 29, he will attend the meetings of RSS workers during which the preparations for the centenary year of the Sangh will also be discussed.

Also Read | ‘Don't Be Bitter, Stop Litter’: Indian Railways Urges Passengers To Keep Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Clean After Trash Found in New Train.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)