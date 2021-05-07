By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and demanded that the newly-elected government in the state should immediately contain violence and effectively establish rule of law as its top priority.

The RSS also urged upon the union government to take necessary steps to establish peace in the state.

In a statement, Sarkaryavah (general secretary) of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale said that the acts of violence appeared "to be well conspired".

"In elections, there are allegations and counter-allegations made in a fit of emotions but it should be remembered that all parties contesting belong to the country including candidates, supported and voters. The violence unleashed state wide, soon after the election results came out, is not only highly condemnable but appears to be well conspired also.

The RSS condemns this gruesome violence in severest terms. It is our considered opinion that this post-poll-result violence is contrary to the Bharatiya tradition of co-existence and respect to the opinion of all, as also it is totally opposed to the very spirit of democracy and one people enshrined in our Constitution," the statement said.

Hosabale demanded legal action against the perpetrators of the violence to instill confidence and a feeling of safety among the affected people.

"The role of state administrative machinery was completely passive and they remained mute spectators was the most heinous part of this unabated and inhuman violence. Neither the rioters are seemed to be afraid of anything nor is there any initiative by the state police and administration to control the violence," he said.

The RSS functionary also alleged that apart from the violence, women were also misbehaved with, houses were torched and innocent people were killed while shops were looted.

He also lent his support to BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sharma who has been alleging that hundreds of workers from Bengal had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam as they were facing persecution.

"Thousands of people including people belonging to SC/ ST became homeless, were forced to go in search of refuge to save their lives and honour. From Coochbehar to Sundar and, there is a widespread fear psychosis among the common folk," Hosable alleged.

He said the first and foremost responsibility of the ruling administration, whoever or whichever party may be in power, is to establish peace and safety in the society by maintaining law and order, to instill fear of law in the minds of the anti social elements, and to punish those involved in violent activities.

"The electoral victory belongs to political parties, but the elected government is accountable to the entire society".

"We demand the newly elected government of West Bengal, as its top priority, to effectively establish rule of law by immediately containing violence, to initiate legal action against culprits by arresting them without further delay and also to instill a feeling of safety and confidence in the minds of affected people, and to take necessary steps for their rehabilitation."

The RSS leader also made an appeal to the intelligentsia, socio-religious and political leadership to play a significant role in standing by those who are suffering and condemn the violence unequivocally.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that nine party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the TMC has denied the allegations. (ANI)

