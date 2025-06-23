New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A press release from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said the RSS's (RSS) annual national-level Prant Pracharak (provincial in-charge Pracharak) baithak is scheduled to be held in Delhi this year on Vikram Samvat 2082--Ashadh shukla Navami, dashi and Ekadashi (4th, 5th and 6th July 2025).

The meeting venue will be Keshav Kunj, the RSS office building in Delhi. All Prant pracharaks, Sah prant pracharaks, and Kshetra (Regional units of 3-4 provinces) pracharaks and Sah kshetra pracharaks will attend this meeting.

Also Read | Ambubachi Mela 2025 Dates and Start Time: Know Rituals, Cultural Significance and Divine Legend of Shakti Peetha Kamakhya Temple As the Annual Hindu Festival Begins in Guwahati.

As per RSS's organisational structure, there are 11 regions and 46 prants. Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris (national-level organising secretaries) of RSS-inspired organisations will also attend this meeting.

After the March 2025 Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), different-level training camps were organised nationwide in April, May, and June. This is regarded as an essential meeting to discuss the implementation plan for the upcoming year.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi-Rerun: Man Found Dead Month After Wedding in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool; Wife, Her Mother Detained.

The agenda for this meeting mainly includes a report and review of recently concluded RSS training camps, execution details about upcoming year-long RSS centenary year programmes, tour plans of Pujaneeya Sarsanghchalak Ji for the year 2025-26 and other events. RSS centenary year (2025-26) programs begin from Vijayadashami, which falls on 2nd October 2025 and will continue till next year's Vijayadashami 2026

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will preside over the meeting. Senior leaders, including Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and other national office-bearers, will also be present.

The meeting will witness the participation of 11 regional heads and 46 pracharaks from across various provinces, along with senior volunteers of the organisation.

The meeting will also focus on planning events for RSS's centenary year, ensuring large-scale engagement and preparation across regions. There will be a review of training sessions conducted during May and June, and a final blueprint for next year's programs will be finalised.

This high-level gathering aims to sharpen the strategy and coordination within RSS for upcoming organisational milestones and socio-national initiatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)