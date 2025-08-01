New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The proceedings in Lok Sabha began on Friday with a ruckus as the Opposition resorted to sloganeering against the on-going Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the assembly election in the state.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house minutes after it convened.

Before adjourning the house, Lok Sabha Speaker said, "You are not representing the public by sloganeering. People have given you an opportunity to put their issues in the House."

"This is wrong behaviour. You should follow parliamentary rules. If we have to strengthen democracy, issues have to be raised," he added.

The Lok Sabha will now resume at 2 pm today.

Earlier in the day, INDIA Bloc MPs protested in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament, demanding a discussion in both Houses on SIR of electoral rolls.

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc parties, in a unanimous decision at their meeting, resolved to intensify their protests against the ongoing SIR both inside and outside Parliament.

The INDIA bloc's protest comes as the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls of Bihar today.

"The draft electoral rolls of Bihar are being published on Friday, August 1, at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download", Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said in a message to voters.

"Physical as well as digital copies will also be given to all recognised political parties in Bihar in all 38 Districts by all the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) of Bihar."

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to move the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration and passing.

Additionally, Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties. (ANI)

