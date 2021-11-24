New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led NDMC House on Tuesday when members of the ruling party and opposition AAP allegedly engaged in a bitter exchange of words during the proceedings, a senior official said.

A nominated member of the BJP and an AAP lawmaker also allegedly engaged in scuffle, after which the House was adjourned by the mayor, he claimed.

While the ruling BJP has not reacted on the alleged incident, the official said, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh along with Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain, and Leader of House Chhail Bihari Goswami are slated to brief reporters on Wednesday afternoon about "the ruckus and the incident happened in the NDMC House meeting" at the Civic Centre.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation House timings on Tuesdays coincided with the tabling of the budget by the commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation at the Civic Centre.

Leader of Opposition and AAP councillor in NDMC, Vikas Goel tweeted about the "ruckus", and alleged that many BJP councillors engaged in "misconduct" during the proceedings.

"Afraid of losing elections (civic polls), the BJP has become worried, and has crossed limits of corruption, dictatorship...," he alleged in his tweet in Hindi late night.

AAP leader and party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had retweeted Goel's tweet. PTI KND

