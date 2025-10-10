New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Rudra Brigade of the Indian Army under the aegis of the Eastern Command has showcased superior operational capability and preparedness in the challenging high-altitude terrain of North Sikkim.

As an integrated all-arms formation, the Rudra Brigade is engineered for seamless coordinated operations in high-altitude terrain, which reinforces the transformative evolution of the Indian Army.

The integrated all-arms formation refers to a self-sufficient military unit which combines different "arms," or military branches including infantry, armor, and artillery, into a single, cohesive fighting group.

"Under the aegis of Eastern Command, the newly raised Rudra Brigade has demonstrated superior operational capability and preparedness in the challenging high-altitude terrain of North Sikkim. As an integrated all-arms formation, it is engineered for seamless coordinated operations in high-altitude terrain, reinforcing the transformative evolution of the Indian Army," an 'X' post from Eastern Command said.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi announced the formation of a new "all-arms brigade" named 'Rudra' during his address at the Kargil War Memorial.

He said the sanction for the brigade was approved just a day earlier, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's operational capabilities.

"We are forming a new all-arms brigade under the name 'Rudra'. I approved its sanction just yesterday," said Gen Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, during his address at the Ran Samwaad on August 27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the formation of new Indian Army units, including the Rudra Brigade, Shakti Baan Regiment, Divyastra Battery, Drone Platoon, and Bhairav Battalion, for enhancing their capabilities.

"When I talk about changing technology and the changing world, it becomes very necessary that we also adapt our forces according to the changing world. For this, I have been told that our army has taken the initiative for the formation of Rudra Brigade, ShaktiBaan Regiment, Divyastra Battery, Drone Platoon and Bhairav Battalion. This is a matter of great happiness because all these things have undoubtedly become very necessary, keeping the future in mind," said Singh. (ANI)

